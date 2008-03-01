Kate and Sienna help out at friend's charity shop auction

They are more often seen in chic Bond Street boutiques, but Kate Moss and Sienna Miller put Friday's extra leap year day to a good cause by helping out hairdresser pal James Brown at a special charity shop auction.



Kate and Sienna headed to the Cancer Research UK shop on London’s Marylebone High Street to lend their support to James’s Make Today Count campaign. The project aims to raise money for the cancer charity by auctioning off items donated by friends of the stylist-to-the-stars, including Kylie Minogue, Coleen McLoughlin and Princess Beatrice.



Kate herself donated a Christian Dior dress, while Sienna gave a shapely red gown, and both clearly had fun rummaging through the other lots along with fellow celebs Kelly Osbourne and Meg Mathews.



Many of the items were sold off on the day in a silent auction conducted by James, with the rest available to bid for online. The celeb hairstylist had been prompted to raise money for the charity after recently losing two sisters to the disease.