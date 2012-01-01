Serena and Venus step out in local fashions ahead of Indian Open

6 MARCH 2008

Tennis fans are used to seeing Venus and Serena Williams showing off their enviable physiques in sporty ensembles on court. The sport's famous siblings had adopted a very different look this week, though, as they attended a function on the eve of the Bangalore Open Championship in colourful saris.



The sisters donned the traditional Indian costume - complete with gold earrings and bindis on their foreheads - as they joined fellow competitors at the Southern India bash. While Venus - who has a keen interest in style and trained as a fashion designer - stepped out in a cerulean blue affair, Serena had opted for a striking saffron creation which revealed her uber-toned stomach.



Both colours have a special significance in India, where blue is associated Lord Krishna and represents calm, while saffron orange - the country's favourite hue - is considered auspicious as well as sacred.



It wasn't only her off-court attire which was getting Serena noticed. Although the pair bowed out of the doubles championship in the quarter-finals, eight-time grand slam winner Serena made a good start in the singles competition, smashing her way into the quarter-finals with a second set of 6-0.