Shrugging off recent remarks about her on-screen attire, the curvy blonde opted for a dramatic backless and strapless gown for this weekend's episode of Dancing On Ice
On Sunday's show Holly seemed determined to up the ante on this outfit she wore a few weeks ago, which had a demure, high-necked bodice but was much more revealing from behind
She may be working in cool conditions, but curvy Dancing On Ice presenter Holly Willoughby has a knack for raising TV viewers' temperatures.
The blonde hostess, who's raised eyebrows with her daring sartorial choices in recent weeks, shrugged off comments about her clothing to show off her enviable figure in a fire-engine red dress that was both backless and strapless on Sunday's show.
Glamorous Holly can't understand what all the fuss over her attire is about, though. "It's just the weirdest thing that has ever happened!" she said about her choice of garments on a TV show last week. "It's like I'm living in someone else's world."
And while the beauty was sizzling on the screens, the action in the competition was hotting up too, as popstar Gareth Gates was voted off. This leaves Coronation Street actress Zaraah Abrahams, former Hear'Say singer Suzanne Shaw and Hollyoaks' Chris Fountain to compete in next week's final.