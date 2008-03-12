Although they had front row seats at Nicky Hilton's LA Fashion Week autumn/winter show, new couple Paris and Benji only had eyes for each other
Photo: © Rex
Paris, wearing an on-trend red and black mini, joins her designer sister backstage at the Nicholai catwalk show
Photo: © Getty
Nicky's creations worked a monochrome palette enlivened with flashes of fire engine red
Photo: © Getty
12 MARCH 2008
Things certainly seem to be going well in the fledgling relationship between Paris Hilton and rocker Benji Madden. At a time when most girls are still wondering whether or not their new man will ask them out on another date, Paris has made her feelings for Benji crystal clear.
On Tuesday the socialite took her new beau to a family event - to check out her sister Nicky's new Nicholai collection at LA Fashion Week. As they gazed into each others eyes with their fingers entwined, however, it seemed Nicky's latest creations - which have a strong monochrome and red theme - was the last thing on their minds.
Just three days earlier the jet-setting couple were in Las Vegas, where the blonde socialite threw a 29th birthday bash for her Good Charlotte guitarist beau at an upmarket nightclub. The exclusive party came just one day after Paris was spotted wearing a glittering ring on her engagement finger bearing Benji's initials.
And at the fashion show Benji showed his girlfriend's feelings are reciprocated by wearing a matching ring emblazoned with the letters PH on his engagement finger.