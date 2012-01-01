Heather set to write children's tales inspired by her girl Bea

Paul McCartney's ex-wife Heather Mills has wasted no time in embarking on the new career she has planned for herself in America. On Sunday the former model, who is said to be considering several offers for TV work stateside, was pictured boarding a flight to New York with the couple's daughter Beatrice.



Among the ideas for a fresh start is one apparently inspired by the four year old. Heather is reportedly keen to put pen to paper to produce a range of children's stories.



"Her daughter loves classic fairy tales and is a big fan of animated movies like Shrek and Happy Feet," explains a source. "Heather would be thrilled if she wrote a series of bestselling kids' books."



Becoming a published children's author would put the anti-landmines campaigner in the same company as Madonna and the Duchess of York, as well as, of course, Bea's father. In 2005, Paul brought out High In The Clouds, the tale of a squirrel called Wirral on a quest to find Animalia, a safe haven for all animals.