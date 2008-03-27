There's no place like home for Oz beauties Nicole and Naomi

Since hitting the Hollywood big time and finding partners stateside, Aussie actresses Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts have put down roots in the US. There is still no place like home for the two screen beauties, however.



Expectant Nicole - who will welcome her first baby with husband Keith Urban in July - enjoyed an Easter break with the musician in her native Sydney, where the pair caught up with the actress' family. The Moulin Rouge star got in some parenting practice on Easter Sunday as she looked after her sister Antonia's two school-age children, taking them to an early morning church service.



As Nicole wound up her visit, after a trip up to Byron Bay where Keith was playing in a local music festival, King Kong star Naomi was just settling back into life Down Under. Naomi, who was born in England but moved to Sydney with her family when she was 14, flew into the Australian city this week with her actor husband Liev Schreiber and their eight-month-old son Alexander Pete.



The little boy, who has a shock of blond hair just like his mum's, is to spend the next few months getting acquainted with Naomi's relatives and her sunny homeland. They'll be based in the country for a while, as Liev is filming sci-fi thriller X Men Origins: Wolverine in New Zealand and Australia.