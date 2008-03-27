Paris goes 'wild' on African tour as tennis hero enjoys family break

27 MARCH 2008

Paris Hilton has joined the likes of Kate Moss, girlfriend of The Kills frontman Jamie Hince, and Nicole Kidman - now the first lady of country music - in taking to the road with her rocker love.



The American socialite has spent the past week in South Africa with her new man, Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden.



Between concerts Benji - whose twin brother Joel is the partner of Paris' friend Nicole Richie - made sure he had some 'couple' time with his girl, whisking her off on a safari adventure.



Their destination was the private Aquila reserve, where the lovebirds went on long drives to spot herds of game and had fun on quad bikes.



While Paris enjoyed her Out Of Africa experience, iconic sports champ John McEnroe was holidaying in the Caribbean. With his wife of 11 years Patty Smyth and one of their daughters, the Wimbledon hero relaxed in St Barts on a luxury yacht owned by a friend.



Locals have been impressed by John's physique – still impressively trim for someone just turned 49 - and perfect family manner. "He was very caring with his wife and daughter. He was really looking after them and enjoying their company", revealed one.