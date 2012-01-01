Piers triumphs for charity on 'Celebrity Apprentice' in the US

Former tabloid editor Piers Morgan got himself noticed in the US when he acted as a judge on America's Got Talent. Since then his decision to switch from judge to judged for a two-month stint on American show Celebrity Apprentice has further boosted his profile - especially as he emerged victorious.



The savvy Surrey-born star won after raising more money for charity than all the other contestants put together.



"You’re tough, you’re smart, you’re probably brilliant - I’m not sure. You’re certainly not diplomatic, but you did an amazing job and you beat the hell out of everybody," concluded property tycoon Donald Trump, who acts as judge on the US show.



In total Piers raised over $750,000 for his chosen charity, the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund - which provides financial assistance for families of US and UK servicement killed or severely injured while serving their country. "My brother and brother-in-law have both fought alongside US Marines in Iraq and Afghanistan, so it's a cause pretty close to my heart," the former newspaperman reveals.



His triumphant performance was more successful than his appearance on the UK show Comic Relief Does The Apprentice last year, where he became the only celebrity to be fired from the show.