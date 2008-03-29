Since hitting the small screen as The Naked Chef, 32-year-old Jamie has become a major force in the fight to improve Britain's diet
The back-to-basics campaign is the latest of many challenges Jamie has successfully tackled, such as his Fifteen restaurants, which gave disadvantaged youngsters the chance to work in a top class eatery
He changed our schoolchildren's eating habits. Now TV chef Jamie Oliver plans to educate the nation.
Taking the nutritional advice given during the Second World War as his inspiration, the funky cook wants to inspire Britain to go back to basics. His aim is to banish ready meals and takeaways from the kitchen.
Naked Chef Jamie is starting off in Rotherham, where he also campaigned to get our youngsters eating healthier school meals.
"I want to establish a blueprint that can get people cooking across the whole country this year," he revealed.
"I hope that once people see how quick, cheap and easy - as well as rewarding - it can be to prepare good food for you and your family, the ready meals and takeaways will be straight in the bin," he added.
Jamie's as-yet unnamed four-part series will be shown in the autumn.