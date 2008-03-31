Dressed to the nines for her mum's big day, Victoria leaves Claridge's hotel after hosting a lavish bash to mark Jackie's 60th birthday
Missing from the birthday celebrations, was Jackie's son-in-law. Back in LA after receiving his 100th cap playing for England, Becks took time out from training with LA Galaxy to catch a Lakers/Washington Wizards basketball game
Sitting court-side, the star was happy to sign autographs for fans in the crowd
31 MARCH 2008
One of the many perks of having a world famous daughter is being treated like a queen on your birthday. That's what Victoria Beckham's mum Jackie discovered this weekend, as the former Spice Girl treated her mother to an upmarket family party to celebrate her 60th birthday.
The fashionista, who turned heads in a figure-hugging white and silver dress, hosted the bash at Mayfair's aristocratic Claridge's hotel in London. Close friends and family members enjoyed an afternoon sipping vintage pink champagne and dining on food prepared by chefs at the restaurant of TV culinary maestro Gordon Ramsay.
"Money was no object," revealed an onlooker. "Victoria really wanted to spoil her mum and her friends. Everyone was smiling. It looked like a really cool party!"
One key family member missing, however, was David Beckham. Fresh from earning his 100th cap for England, the British soccer ace had returned to the US to rejoin his LA Galaxy team.
And it seems the couple's three-year-old son Cruz, who was spotted earlier this month in an LA Lakers vest and trainers, isn't the California basketball team's only fan. His dad took time out from training to catch the Lakers' clash against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, happily signing autographs from his court-side vantage point.