Ivana and co reveal the zest for life keeping them young at heart

1 APRIL 2008

Though they are what is politely referred to as 'mature', that doesn't stop three of showbiz' most formidable ladies, Ivana Trump, singer Lulu and actress Goldie Hawn, living life with the zest and energy a 20-year-old.



While some women might favour something low key for their third nuptials, 59-year-old Ivana has approached the task of planning her April 12 wedding to 35-year-old actor beau Rossano Rubicondi with the enthusiasm of a teenager in the first blooms of love. Indeed, the advantage of the age gap between the couple, is that an older man "wouldn't be able to cope with my boundless energy" she insists.



During her special day Ivana will be stepping out in a total of seven dresses, while guests' attire will be carefully colour co-ordinated. The gold-embroidered invitations have requested male invitees adhere to an all-white dress code, with the ladies encouraged to stick to long gowns in pastel shades.



If the phrase 'you're as young as you feel' holds true then Lulu is worlds away from her 59 years. The singer, who shot to fame in the Sixties and is still a hit with new generations of music fans, has a strikingly youthful outlook.



"If you think you're old, you'll feel old. It's important to be open to new experiences," says the bubbly songbird, who recently went to Disneyland and took a ride on a white-knuckle rollercoaster. "To me, feeling good about yourself as you get older is all about your attitude."



It's a philosophy clearly shared by Goldie Hawn. The Private Benjamin actress started her career as a dancer and shows no signs of slowing down at 62. "Youthfulness is connected with the ability to see things as new," she reveals. "If your eyes still look at the world with wonder then you will seem young, even if you're not chronologically young."