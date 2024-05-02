Mariska Hargitay looks like a supermodel in breath-taking new covershoot - and its a far cry from Law & Order

Mariska Hargitay has graced her fair share of magazine covers in her time, but her latest might be her most stunning yet.

The 60-year-old actress struck a supermodel-worthy pose for Variety's Power of Women issue and her look was perfect from head-to-toe.

Standing tall in a pair of sheer, wide-legged pants, a pussy-bow blouse and leather jacket, Mariska looked stylish and striking.

She donned sky-high stilettos and wore her honey-colored tresses loose over her shoulders.

Mariska's chiseled bone structure was highlighted and her smokey eye and nude lips made for a sultry appearance.

© Getty Images Mariska has played NYPD Captain Olivia Benson for 25 seasons of Law & Order: SVU

Her look was a far cry from her suited and booted appearance on Law & Order: SVU as NYPD Captain, Olivia Benson.

She's played the role for over two decades and opened up about her "loyal and protective" fanbase in the interview with the outlet.

Mariska said: "I feel like I have different kinds of fans because of the subject matter [of the show]. They're so loyal and protective, it feels personal."

She has a lot to celebrate this year with 25 seasons of SVU, 20 years of marriage to actor Peter Hermann and she just turned 60.

But age is just a number for Mariska who says her milestone is "the new 25," adding: "I really feel like I'm just getting started."

Mariska had planned to turn her hand to comedy after 13 episodes on ER, but when she was sent a pilot called Sex Crimes, it all changed.

"My manager goes, 'Dick Wolf has a new show. It's a spinoff, but I don't know if it's going to be up your alley — it's very dark,'" she recalled. "I read it and I just remember going, 'This is my show.'"

© Getty Mariska is married to Peter Hermann

Mariska and Christopher Meloni's chemistry at their read together was so powerful, the outcome was clear from the start.

Creator Dick Wolf acknowledges this and told the outlet: "Mariska and Chris looked like they had been working together for five years," before adding that Mariska is the reason it still works today.

© Getty Mariska and Christopher had chemistry from the start

"She's America's sexual-violence detective. She and Chris, as Benson and Stabler, reshaped the way America thinks about sex crimes. As a result, Mariska has turned into the only true female icon on broadcast television."

