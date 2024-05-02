Princess Andre shows off Rapunzel ringlets in dazzling photo

Princess Andre's Rapunzel-like curls never fail to dazzle fans and on Monday, the teen's cascading platinum tresses took centre stage in a beautiful photo.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 16-year-old influencer posed in a cosy grey co-ord for a candid mirror selfie taken in what appears to be her glamorous bedroom inside her stunning Surrey mansion home.

"Ugh i love my jewellery [heart eyes emoji] | discount code 'princess20' link in bio," she penned alongside the image.

In true Princess fashion, her immaculate ringlets were worn down and cascaded past her shoulders.

Contrasting her usual, au natural makeup, Princess amped up the glamour, wearing bold black eyeliner, fluttery eyelashes and nude lipgloss. The photo also showed off Princess' immaculate French manicured nails.

As for accessories, the model rocked pieces from her own collection. The first was a chunky silver heart pendant necklace which she paired with a choker-style beaded piece in the same colour.

It's been an exciting time for Princess and her family, as they welcomed their latest arrival into the Andre clan on 2 April - a baby girl.

Princess' step-mum, Emily Andre, finally revealed the name of their precious new family member for the first time on Thursday morning.

Sharing two adorable photos of her baby girl, Emily said she chose the name Arabella Rose Andréa.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: "It's taken a while but after lots of deliberation we’ve finally decided. Arabella Rose Andréa [red love heart emoji].

"Thank you to the lovely Sarah Deakin @curation_studio for the beautiful photos!"

© @peterandre/Instagram Peter and Emily Andre with children Amelia, Theo, Princess and Junior

Dad Peter couldn't be more happy with the name and praised his beautiful wife for the choice, writing: "I think you’ve chosen a beautiful name @dr_emily_official Arabella Rose Andréa

"I LOVE it and I love her.. and you of course:) Apparently in Greek it’s Ἄρβηλα."

As well as Arabella, Emily and Peter share children, Amelia and Theo. Peter shares Princess and son Junior with his ex-wife, Katie Price.