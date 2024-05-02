Olly Murs poses with baby daughter Madison after 'extra special' night

Olly Murs couldn't be more besotted with his baby girl, Madison, whom he and his wife, Amelia, welcomed earlier this month.

On Wednesday, the doting dad shared an adorable photo alongside his bundle of joy for fans on Instagram as he showed his little girl around the O2. Olly has been performing there for the last six nights supporting Take That on their UK Tour.

"Bye O2 [waving hand emoji] 6 unbelievable nights but tonight's one was extra special," he penned in the caption. The adorable snap showed Olly cradling his newborn on stage alongside Amelia, the 20,000 seats their backdrop.

Olly wore an off-duty casual outfit rocking denim shorts and a pink and yellow Adidas rain mack. Meanwhile, supportive wife Amelia looked cosy in leggings and what appeared to be fan merchandise for her pop star husband.

Amelia also shared an adorable moment from the special evening, capturing Olly walking around the stage with their bundle of joy.

"Take your daughter to work day," she wrote alongside a pink love heart emoji.

Whilst on tour, Olly has been regaling fans with stories of his newborn on stage. On Friday, he even opened up about feeling 'dad guilt' for being away from her.

He said: "It's been the most craziest time. Cos obviously on one hand I've got this beautiful baby girl, my wife is at home looking after her with the nappies, and the sleepless nights and I'm on tour with Take That. I feel guilty!" he said according to the MailOnline.

The couple welcomed their baby daughter on 17 April. Olly announced the news his little girl had arrived with an adorable photo of himself and Amelia leaving the hospital with their precious bundle, carried by the singer in her car seat.

Alongside the image, he wrote: "Our mini murs has arrived [heart emoji] Madison we love you so much already x."

Days after announcing Madison's arrival, Olly pointed out a hilarious family resemblance to his newborn with another touching photo.

"Bless Madi I think she’s got her Dad's feet," he penned alongside a photo of Madison sleeping, her feet in the foreground of the image.

Amelia's pregnancy news came just months after their lavish Essex wedding in July last year which was exclusively covered by HELLO!.

The couple tied the knot at a sprawling 380-acre Osea Island in the Blackwater Estuary.

Shortly after they said 'I do', Olly told HELLO!: "We're ready to have our own little Murs running around."