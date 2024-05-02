Lisa-Marie Zbozen confirms split from Jay Blades: 'I can't believe this is even real'

Lisa-Marie Zbozen has confirmed her split from The Repair Shop's Jay Blades after 18 months of marriage. Releasing a statement on Instagram, the fitness instructor wrote: "I don't know how to say this because it's still really raw.

© @jayblades Instagram Lisa-Marie Zbozen told followers that she's taking time to figure things out following her split from Jay Blades

"I probably should be really angry but I'm just incredibly sad about the whole thing right now. I don't think I've ever cried so much," she continued.

"I will admit I'm crying as I type this as I can't believe this is even real. I hope you don't mind if I just have a few days trying to figure out my life as I'm currently in a spare room with a few essentials. I don't know what else to say. All my love, A very broken Lisa-Marie."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Jay is yet to respond to the news

Jay, 54, is yet to address the news. HELLO! has reached out for comment.

The TV star and Lisa-Marie, 43, tied the knot in November 2022, and shared exclusive photographs of the ceremony with HELLO! magazine. The couple exchanged vows in front of just 15 guests in the grounds of a beachfront villa in Barbados.

Jay Blades marries Lisa Zbozen in romantic wedding

"One word sums up the day: perfect," Jay told us in an interview. "We had our closest family there, the weather held out and everything worked out so well.

"I think the thing that was most emotional for me was actually saying the vows," he added.

Jay and Lisa wed in Barbados in 2022

During the ceremony, Jay and Lisa exchanged unique rings designed by The Repair Shop's Richard Talman. Based on the Egyptian style of an imperfect circle, they both contained the couple's birthstones on the inside.

"It was almost like I had tunnel vision and I could only see Lisa there. And honestly, that's when it really hit me. I was like, 'We're really getting married now!' That's the only time I really got emotional."

The news of Jay and Lisa's split comes just days after the furniture restorer confirmed that he was taking a break from social media following the death of his uncle, who was murdered a few weeks ago.

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Jay recently announced that he was taking a break from social media

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 54-year-old revealed that his uncle's passing had "really affected" him, prompting an influx of support from his followers.

Addressing fans in a video, he said: "This is kind of like a public service announcement. I've just been to my uncle's funeral, he was murdered a few weeks ago. A really nice guy, it shouldn't have happened to him but it really affected me and I feel a little bit messed up.

© BBC The Repair Shop star explained that he's been 'really affected' by the murder of his uncle

"So I'm coming off social media for a bit. I'm going to go and get some therapy and just chill out because when things happen, sometimes you really need to take stock and just relax," he explained, before assuring his fans that he would return soon. "Take care of each other, take care of yourself. I'll be back soon," he concluded.