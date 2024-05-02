Victoria Beckham kisses husband David in unseen 50th birthday photo on special day

Victoria Beckham has paid the most loving tribute to her husband David in honour of his 49th birthday on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, the fashion designer – who celebrated her 50th birthday on 17 April – shared two throwback images, including one of her kissing the famous footballer from an unseen image at her star-studded bash from the other week.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham shared this unseen image from her 50th party to mark husband David's birthday

"Happy birthday David," she wrote. "I love us getting really old together! You aren't far behind me!!!! You are our everything!!!!

"The best daddy and husband we all love u so so much xxxxx @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven." [sic]

Victoria later shared an image on Instagram Stories of the preparations – lots of colourful balloons that has filled their west London-based townhouse.

The fashion designer pulled out all the stops for David's birthday on Thursday

The couple, who have been married for nearly 25 years, share four children: Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and 12-year-old Harper.

Their second eldest son Romeo also paid his own tribute, writing: "Happy birthday dad thank you for everything love you always + forever @davidbeckham."

It's been a busy time for the Beckham family after Spice Girls star Victoria celebrated her milestone 50th at the end of last month.

The mum-of-four was inundated with several messages including a heartfelt photo collage shared by David.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife," David wrote in his caption. "As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished, achieved & what you have built, Posh Spice, business woman & of course marrying an England captain."

The former footballer continued: "But your biggest success [is] your children, you guide them, love them & teach them… They love you beyond words, we all love you so much. Have a special day you deserve it all, 50 and fit. I AM BEING HONEST."