Funky Agyness adds colour to Norah's New York premiere

3 APRIL 2008

There are very few women who could combine an already quirky ensemble with neon pink socks and white shoes and still make it appear cool. However, on Wednesday night model of the moment Agyness Deyn carried off the look with the confidence that's catapulted her to the top of best-dressed lists the world over.



The catwalk queen added her own unique burst of colour to proceedings as she attended the premiere of romantic drama My Blueberry Nights in New York. Wearing an on-trend floral shirt underneath a blue blazer, skinny jeans, a satchel bag and a black hat, the star - who names the Queen as her style icon - proved exactly why she's the darling of the fashion industry.



Also at the screening, in an equally chic though decidedly more low-key outfit, was Norah Jones. The jazz chanteuse makes her acting debut opposite Brit hunk Jude Law in the new flick, starring as a young woman who undertakes a soul-searching trip across the States.



Manchester-born Agyness, who now lives in Manhattan with her Paddingtons guitarist boyfriend Josh Hubbard, has often spoken of her daring fashion choices.



"My mum was always trying to get me into Laura Ashley floral dresses," she reveals. "And I'd be like 'No, Mum!'. But now I love those floral dresses – with a pair of Dr Martens!"