The 27-year-old beauty was in town to present her new footwear collection. Many fans waited for more than six hours to meet their idol
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
Also waiting to meet the US socialite were several canine admirers, brought by owners familiar with Paris' love of miniature dog breeds
Photo: © Rex
8 APRIL 2008
There were scenes of overwhelming excitement this week in Montreal when US socialite Paris Hilton dropped by to launch her new footwear collection. Several hundred screaming fans, many of whom had turned up bearing tiny dogs as a nod to their idol's love of small canine breeds, blocked a downtown street where the 27-year-old was signing autographs at a shoe store.
Wearing a long-sleeved dress from her own fashion line, the platinum-haired socialite pondered the question of what makes her so popular. "I think I'm real," she said. "I've been through a lot, I think people relate to that. Everyone goes through things."
Paris also had some kind words for her Canadian fans, many of whom had waited for more than six hours to meet the star. "I love Canadians. They're so real and genuine and nice. And Montreal is a beautiful city," she said.