The former EastEnder plays an interfering mother in the Spain-set comedy

Photo: © ITV / Tiger Aspect

In Benidorm to sort out her daughter's love life, Wendy's character Sylvia becomes embroiled in a dispute with Madge as they compete for the attentions of Mel

Photo: © ITV / Tiger Aspect

An altercation over a man leads to her character ending up in the pool covered in sun tan lotion

Photo: © ITV / Tiger Aspect