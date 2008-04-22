The former Spice Girl and her soccer ace husband, who turns 33 next month, hosted a joint birthday bash at an LA restaurant, to which their A list pals were all invited
While there had been talk of a rift between the Beckhams and Tom and Katie, the American couple's presence at the celebration indicated that relations between the high-profile pairs remains good
The couple were on hand at the 34-year-old's second round of birthday celebrations at an upmarket Italian restaurant in Santa Monica.
And it wasn't just Tom and Katie who were invited to the star-studded affair. Also attending were Elton John and his partner David Furnish, who are godparents to the British couple's sons Brooklyn and Romeo, plus their actor pal Will Smith with his wife Jada.
Posh's newest chum Kate Beckinsale and husband Len Wiseman joined Heidi Klum, Eva Longoria and rapper P Diddy at the birthday bash. Fellow invitees Gwen Stefani, who's currently expecting her second child, and husband Gavin Rossdale arrived bearing two large gifts and a card addressed to "D and V".
In line with the joint-celebration approach, Victoria and David wore matching monochrome outfits to the party. The singer-turned-fashion designer arrived in a white strapless dress with a black floral motif, while a bearded Becks stepped out in a uber-styled check-based ensemble.