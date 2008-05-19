Kim, engaging in some horseplay with a fellow guest, proves she's just as style savvy as her onscreen persona Samantha as she attends the Life Ball in a gorgeous purple gown
Supermodel Linda Evangelista kept it simple at the alien-themed bash in a flowing black gown
Though she was taking a night off from her whirlwind promotional duties for Sex And The City: The Movie, there was certainly no time to relax sartorially for Kim Cattrall this weekend. The style-savvy actress donned yet another gorgeous gown for a charity ball in the Austrian capital of Vienna.
Although her glamorous Sex And The City co-stars were absent from the glitzy event, Canada-raised Kim was still keeping A-list company - mingling with supermodel Linda Evangelista and movie star Sharon Stone at the alien-themed gala.
Each year a different fashion designer hosts the Life Ball, which raises money for the fight against AIDS. And this year it was luxury lingerie label Agent Provocateur doing the honours.
One of the highlights of the bash was a spectacular runway show featuring flame-haired model Lily Cole - who's recently revealed she'll be hitting the books this autumn when she begins a social and political science degree course at Cambridge University.