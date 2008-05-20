Ringo checks out floral George Harrison tribute at Chelsea Flower Show

20 MAY 2008

The VIP preview of the Chelsea Flower Show this week brought green-fingered celebs out in their droves - all eager to check out the huge array of gardens on display at the UK's premiere horticultural event. And there was one extra special guest at this year's show - as former Beatle Ringo Starr turned out to admire a garden designed in memory of his late band mate George Harrison.



The floral tribute was designed by George's widow Olivia and tells the story of his life - from his beginnings in Liverpool in 1943 to his post-Beatle years. "He never felt more at peace (than in the garden)," says 59-year-old Olivia, who was also joined by former Beatles manager Sir George Martin. The music mogul was impressed by what he saw, saying: "I think it's fantastic. It's completely George - it's wonderful!"



Also enjoying the pre-opening privilege were Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, both of whom were prepared for an impromtu downpour with their brollies. The Queen and Princess Anne were admiring the horticultural creations on display, too - as was Prince Albert of Monaco.



Mingling with the mix of royalty and celeb visitors was Who Wants To Be A Millionaire host and keen gardener Chris Tarrant. "It does inspire you to think 'I could do that'," said the green-fingered star - who had a fuchsia named after him to mark his involvement in this year's show.



Chelsea Flower Show regulars Michael Caine and wife Shakira, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and Alan Titchmarsh were also spotted admiring the floral displays.