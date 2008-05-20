Billy and Kelly rebuild their love with fun nights out in Cannes

20 MAY 2008

Though only weeks ago they dramatically went their separate ways, Kelly Brook and Billy Zane are now back together and have been getting in tune with each other again at the Cannes Film Festival.



The pair, who first got together after meeting on the set of castaway thriller Three in 2004, reunited last week in London and jetted to the French film festival to start rebuilding their relationship. "We needed to get away, just to have some quality time together away from England," says 28-year-old Kelly. "We just really want to let our hair down and go to some good parties."



Former Big Breakfast presenter Kelly is said to have originally initiated a split as she felt too young to get married. And, although they've now rekindled their romance, it seems she is sticking to her guns.



The brunette beauty is said to have told her former fiancé she wants to take things more slowly from now on, and, as the couple partied with the likes of P Diddy and Amy Winehouse's producer pal Mark Ronson at Jade Jagger's bash on Monday night, there was no sign of the £35,000 engagement band back on Kelly's finger.