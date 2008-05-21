Since her dad took control of her interests at the beginning of February the mum-of-two has regained visitation rights to her boys and seems to be continuing to get her life back on track
Mr Spears, who joined his daughter last week for a short break at Mel Gibson's Costa Rica retreat, has quit his job as a caterer in order to look after his daughter's affairs full-time
When Britney Spears hit a well-publicised rough spot her dad stepped in to help look after his daughter's interests. And now she's getting her life back on track, Jamie Spears is taking on the role full time, quitting his job as a caterer and private chef to manage the singer's personal and business affairs.
According to recently released court documents, the dedicated dad had to abandon his catering business as the Gimme More singer's interests required his full-time attention. The father-of-three is now living with Britney in LA and earning $2,500 a week.
Since officially taking control of the former pop princess' affairs in February, Mr Spears has helped win the 26-year-old more visitation rights to her sons Sean Preston, two, and one-year-old Jayden James. A hearing to review his position is scheduled for July 31.