Since her dad took control of her interests at the beginning of February the mum-of-two has regained visitation rights to her boys and seems to be continuing to get her life back on track

Mr Spears, who joined his daughter last week for a short break at Mel Gibson's Costa Rica retreat, has quit his job as a caterer in order to look after his daughter's affairs full-time

