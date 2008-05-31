With Hitch star Eva Mendes looking on, Matt shows how delighted he is with his win
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Matt embraces his fellow double award-winner, Cameron Diaz, whose beauty earned her the Decade Of Hotness gong
Photo: © Getty Images
Surrounded by the US army troops who had joined him on stage, Adam Sandler shows off his Man Of Honour prize
Photo: © Getty Images
31 MAY 2008
He's always been a big hit with the ladies, now actor Matt Damon can rest assured he's top with the boys, too. The Bourne Ultimatum's star netted two of the top honours at the second annual Guys Choice awards.
Handsome hunk Matt was named Guy Of The Year, while his portrayal of Jason Bourne earned him his second gong.
The 37-year-old wasn't the only action hero being honoured at the glitzy Los Angeles ceremony. Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr took to the stage to receive the Guy Movie Of The Year prize for the box office smash, while veteran actor Harrison Ford also received an award, presented by The Mummy star Brendan Fraser.
I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry actor Adam Sandler received his Man Of Honour prize from rather different presenters - US soldiers.
Blonde bombshell Cameron Diaz was also a double winner. First, along with Ben Stiller and directors Bobby and Peter Farrelly, she saw her hit comedy There's Something About Mary inducted into the Guy Movie Hall Of Fame. And she also received the Decade Of Hotness gong.
A host of celebrities were present on the night, including Anne Hathaway, Megan Fox and Eva Mendes, as well as British stars Russell Brand and Spice Girl Mel B.