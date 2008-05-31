With Hitch star Eva Mendes looking on, Matt shows how delighted he is with his win

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos for gallery

Matt embraces his fellow double award-winner, Cameron Diaz, whose beauty earned her the Decade Of Hotness gong

Photo: © Getty Images

Surrounded by the US army troops who had joined him on stage, Adam Sandler shows off his Man Of Honour prize

Photo: © Getty Images