Renowned for her ice cool poise in front of the cameras, Victoria had a warm hug in store for catwalk queen Naomi Campbell as they both attended the style industry's equivalent of the Oscars
Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria was also on the receiving end of a warm embrace at the event
Eva's wife Tony Parker was next in line for a happy buss from the former Spice Girl, who presented a key award at the do
3 JUNE 2008
While she's the queen of the ice cool photo pose, there was a very different side to Victoria Beckham on display this week at the CDFA Fashion Awards - the style industry's equivalent of the Oscars. David Beckham's wife was overflowing with emotion on the red carpet, warmly greeting pals by enveloping them in tight embraces.
Catwalk Queen Naomi Campbell and Hollywood husband and wife team Eva Longoria and basketball player Tony Parker were all on the receiving end of a Posh hug at the New York event.
Presenting the designer of the year award to Calvin Klein designer Francisco Costa wasn't the only reason behind Victoria's high spirits. The former singer - who announced at the end of the Spice Girls tour she was quitting the music business to concentrate on fashion - arrived on the arm of Marc Jacobs.
The designer has taken shine to the 34-year-old, who is also a close pal of Italian fashion maestro Roberto Cavalli. He was apparently even more impressed after Victoria sent herself up in his latest ad campaign, which features her legs dangling out of a shopping bag.
"She has an amazing sense of humour about herself," says the New York style icon. "She agreed to do something rough and tough and quite raw."