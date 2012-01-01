Jamie-Lynn settling into new Mississippi home ahead of baby's arrival

5 JUNE 2008

Although she's been keeping a low profile recently, it seems Britney Spears' expectant younger sister Jamie-Lynn has been keeping busy off radar. Now in the final stages of her pregnancy, the 17-year-old has been readying the new Mississippi home she shares with fiancé Casey Aldridge for the birth of their first child.



"They're very happy," says a pal of the couple, who became engaged in March after the former Zoey 101 star announced she was expecting. "They're just a sweet little old couple," adds a neighbour.



While it seems the young couple chose the furniture - including a four-poster king-size canopy bed and a leather sofa - for their new home themselves, mum-to-be Jamie has enlisted the help of her own mum Lynne to lend a hand decorating the nursery in pink, brown and silver-green hues.



Soon to be a grandmum again, Lynn has had plenty of practice in the role with Britney's boys, Sean Preston, two, and one-year-old Jayden James.