Night of laughs all round as Mike Myers accepts comedy award

9 JUNE 2008

Less than a week after keeping audiences entertained with his madcap antics while hosting the MTV Movie Awards, Mike Myers was back in the spotlight again at another Hollywood prizegiving. This time the Canadian funnyman was there to be honoured, as he was called to the stage to collect a trophy recognising his comic talents.



And the comedian found his funny bone being tickled as Justin Timberlake – his co-star from The Love Guru - presented him with the legacy of laughter gong at the TV Land awards. Mike was in stitches as Justin responded to a male audience member's declaration of love with the quip: "That's OK – nothing wrong with a bit of bro-mance."



Also in a playful mood on the night was Lionel Richie, who was presented with a trophy recognising his 40-year-career by Samuel L Jackson. The All Night Long singer - who performed a medley of his hits - joked he deserved the award "for surviving 27 years of Nicole Richie", an affectionate reference to his adopted daughter.



On hand to present one of the night's trophies, Robin Williams - who split from his wife of 19 years in March - was another star in high spirits. At one point the Hook actor swept the evening's hostess, Ugly Betty actress Vanessa Williams, off in a waltz.