Ulrika becomes a mum for the fourth time with arrival of second son

10 JUNE 2008

Former weather girl Ulrika Jonsson and her husband Brian Monet welcomed their first child together over the weekend. Baby son Malcolm made his entrance into the world on Saturday evening, weighing 10lbs.



He joins siblings Cameron Oskar George, 13, Bo Eva Coeur, seven-and-a-half, and Martha Sky Hope, four, Ulrika's children from previous relationships.



"I'm delighted and hope my family is now complete!" says the 40-year-old Swedish-born TV presenter.



She and 39-year-old US advertising executive Brian, who's "in awe of his son and looking forward to celebrating his first Father's Day," according to a spokesperson for the couple, tied the knot this March after meeting in Sweden two years ago.



Ulrika had her eldest child, Cameron, during her five-year marriage to cameraman John Turnbull. Daughter Bo is from her relationship with German hotel boss Markus Kempen, while her younger daughter's dad is second husband Lance Gerrard-Wright, whom she met while she was presenting TV dating show Mr Right, on which he was a contestant.