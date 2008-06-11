Jordan takes first steps toward Olympic dream with dressage debut

When Katie Price - aka Jordan - first revealed she had taken up dressage with dreams of riding in the 2012 Olympics, many of those in the equestrian world were somewhat taken aback.



The 30-year-old model - who's been taking advice from Olympic horseman Carl Hester - has made it clear she's taking her ambitions seriously, though. She began her first steps towards realising her goal by debuting in a competition at the West Sussex Hickstead showjumping ground on Wednesday.



"Katie is competing in the prelim test, so she will be doing fairly basic dressage," said a course insider - referring to the competition which rates a horse's ability to perform number of standard movements in a smooth and relaxed manner on the command of the rider. "She is a good rider," adds the source.



The mum-of-three's placing will not be recorded formally as she is riding unaffiliated. Whatever her result, she's sure to make an impression at the competition, though, not least because the horsebox for her mount Jordan's Glamour is pink.