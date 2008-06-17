The former model's new luxury apartment is at 173 Perry Street in the Big Apple's West Village
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
The loft-style apartments in the building offer breathtaking views of the Hudson River
Photo: © Curbed.com
Previous residents at the address include Nicole Kidman and Calvin Klein
Photo: © Curbed.com
17 JUNE 2008
Heather Mills, the ex-wife of Paul McCartney, is set to become a New Yorker after purchasing a luxury $5 million apartment in the city's West Village.
With sweeping views over the Hudson River and the Statue Of Liberty to the south and the Empire State Building to the north, the glass tower at 173 Perry Street has attracted many other famous residents. Previous owners of its spacious apartments have included Aussie actress Nicole Kidman and fashion designer Calvin Klein.
Heather, 40, has bought a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,808-square-foot apartment in the building, which was designed by famed architect Richard Meier, as an East coast base for her and the couple's four-year-old daughter Beatrice.
It features two terraces, a living space that runs the length of the building, floor-to-ceiling windows, and temperature-controlled window shades to help keep the spacious rooms cool.