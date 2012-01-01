'Here we go again' says Charlotte as she reveals second pregnancy

19 JUNE 2008

Just nine months after becoming a mum for the first time, Charlotte Church is getting ready to do it all over again. The singer – who admits to wanting "half a dozen" children – announced she's expecting via a statement on her website entitled: "Here we go again!!!".



Ruby, her daughter with rugby ace Gavin Henson, was born last September. Unfazed by the thought of more sleepless nights, the 22-year-old has told friends she's "thrilled". "Me and Gavin want a big family and this second child will get us well on the way," she said.



Since embarking on motherhood the Voice Of An Angel star has turned her back on her partying days and devoted herself to family life at the couple's South Wales farmhouse. In her spare time she's been campaigning to encourage other mums to breastfeed.



The former child prodigy, who has sold ten million albums, said she'll still be presenting her Channel 4 chat show in July and August of this year.