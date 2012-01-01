The couple, seen here on a holiday in Marbella three years ago, have patched up their differences. At the weekend football star Ashley whisked his wife off to the Spanish resort once more, clearly hoping old memories would have a positive effect on their relationship, which was rocked by allegations of infidelity earlier this year Photo: © Rex Click on photo to enlarge

Cheryl and Ashley back together and smiling on Spanish break

24 JUNE 2008

If any confirmation were needed that Cheryl Cole and husband Ashley have weathered the crisis in their marriage it came during a recent intimate Spanish holiday. The pop sensation and her hunky footballer partner were spotted laughing and joking on the Costa del Sol this weekend.



The sun-drenched interlude – during a break from Cheryl's X Factor filming - was their first vacation since allegations surfaced that the England player had been unfaithful. As revealed in HELLO! Ashley visited her last month on tour, but this is the first chance they've had to relax and enjoy each other's company.



Cheryl's other half chose the Marbella resort where they spent a glorious few days three years ago for the reconciliatory break and it seemed to have the desired effect on his wife.



An onlooker told a British newspaper: "Cheryl looked stunning in a zebra-print swimsuit and straw hat. She and Ashley looked really happy together."