Putting aside her recent illness, Amy Winehouse delivered a quality performance, singing two of her hits at the birthday concert

Flanked by stars, Mr Mandela made his way onto the stage where he made a short speech urging people to act to help prevent poverty and AIDS in Africa. "Tonight we stand before you free," he said. "But even as we celebrate, let us remind ourselves that our work is far from complete."

Will Smith and his wife Jada kicked the concert off, shouting: "Ladies and gentlemen, the party begins now"

