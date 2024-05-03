Britney Spears shares swollen and bruised foot after tearful exit from LA hotspot

Britney Spears recently shared an update from Los Angeles, detailing a minor accident that resulted in a bruised and swollen foot.

The pop icon took to Instagram to explain the mishap which occurred at the renowned Chateau Marmont.

"I really twisted my ankle last night like an idiot — just to show proof," Britney candidly shared in a video, revealing the extent of her injury.

"It’s so bad. I tried to do a leap in the living room of the Chateau and I fell — embarrassed myself — and that’s it."

The incident seemingly spiraled, drawing more attention than Britney had anticipated. "Paramedics came to my door immediately. Of course, caused this huge scene, which was so unnecessary and all I needed was ice. It is actually pretty bad but s–t happens," she added, maintaining her sense of humor despite the discomfort.

In a moment of vulnerability, the Grammy winner appeared emotional in a subsequent clip, comparing her injured foot to the uninjured one, visibly upset by the situation.

Adding a layer of familial drama to the evening, Britney voiced her frustrations regarding her mother, Lynne Spears.

"I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out," Britney wrote in the caption, suggesting a sense of betrayal. "I was set up just like she did way back when !!! I wish I had grandparents !!! I can’t stand her !!! I honestly don’t care I will say it !!!”

Amid the chaos, Britney found solace in the support of her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, whom she praised for his guidance through the ordeal.

“Psss this man is wonderful !!! He’s like a father to me and he got me through last night !!! I adore you and admire you mister Mathew !!!” she expressed, showing her gratitude alongside a symbolic image of Rosengart with a wolf.

This update comes after Britney was seen exiting the Chateau Marmont, visibly upset and barefoot, with a pillow covering her, after emergency services were alerted to a disturbance at the hotel.

Despite the dramatic scene, law enforcement found no evidence of trouble and promptly departed, leaving Britney to depart with her security.

This incident unfolded just hours after the confirmation of Britney’s divorce from Sam Asghari, marking a new chapter for the singer following their brief marriage that commenced shortly after her emancipation from a lengthy conservatorship controlled by her father, Jamie Spears.

The couple, who had wed in 2022 amidst much fanfare and hope, cited irreconcilable differences barely 14 months later.