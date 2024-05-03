Princess Rajwa is all smiles as she buys first baby products

Princess Rajwa was simply glowing on Thursday when she was pictured picking out her first baby products after announcing the news she was expecting her first child last month.

The Princess, 30, was captured beaming alongside shop assistants in Peak A Boo baby shop located in Amman, Jordan. The mother-to-be looked effortlessly stylish wearing a denim jumpsuit, complete with a matching belt.

Photos of the royal visits were shared on the shop's official Instagram account, alongside the words: "We were thrilled to welcome Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein to Peek-a-Boo Store yesterday! It was an honor to have her explore our carefully selected products during this special time!

"We wish her a smooth and joyful journey through her pregnancy as she prepares for a new addition to the royal family. Congratulations, Princess Rajwa!"

The Princess and her royal husband, Crown Prince Hussein's baby news was announced to the world on 10 April with a heartwarming statement from the Royal Hashemite Court.

It read: "The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein are expecting their first baby this summer."

"The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations to Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this occasion, and wishes Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa good health and joy as they welcome their baby."

News of the couple's pregnancy came almost a year after they tied the knot in June last year in a resplendent royal wedding, attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

© Getty Rajwa married Crown Prince Hussein in June 2023

The pair had an Islamic marriage ceremony known as "katb ktab" in the gardens of Zahran Palace, witnessed by around 140 guests, including Denmark's then-Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary and Dutch royals King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia.

Princess Rajwa looked so beautiful for her big day wearing an astonishing Elie Saab one-shoulder draped satin gown complete with a long train. Oozing royal glamour, she added a sparkling diamond tiara and a sheer veil.

© Shutterstock The Princess looked so beautiful on her big day

Following their lavish nuptials, Crown Prince Hussein paid tribute to his wife with a sweet message. He wrote: "God has blessed me with Rajwa, the light of my life and my lifelong companion. May our marriage bring us both peace and warmth. I pray that God continues to bless us.

"Once again, my deepest thanks to everyone who celebrated with us from our beloved Jordan, as well as our family and loved ones from around the world. I could not be more thankful to God for the countless blessings He has granted me today, and to Rajwa for everything she is to me."