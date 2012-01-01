Chris and Greg tie the knot in a romantic sunset ceremony

29 JUNE 2008

Chris Evert, one of Wimbledon's most loved champions, married golfing icon Greg Norman this weekend in a moving service in the Bahamas.



As the sun was going down 140 guests watched the couple, who got engaged last December, exchange their vows at the One And Only Ocean Club resort on Paradise Island. The outdoor ceremony took place against a backdrop of cream and blush-coloured blooms.



And the intimate occasion was very much a family affair, with the bride involving all her children. Her 12-year-old son Colton acted as ring-bearer, while she walked down the aisle on the arm of her two elder children, Nicky, 14, and 16-year-old Alex. The groom's son, Gregory Jr, 21, meanwhile served as his dad's best man, and his 23-year-old daughter Morgan was also on hand to share the happy day.



The celebrations, which are believed to have cost £1 million, began on Friday with – appropriately enough – a golf and tennis tournament followed by the rehearsal dinner, at which guests enjoyed wine from the Greg Norman Estates.



