Accompanied by a female friend also wearing a straw boater in the Wimbledon colours, the dapper veteran was among fans catching the Centre Court action. Cliff is a familiar face in the stands during the championships each year
Photo: © Rex
Serena celebrates after a comfortable win against Chinese player Jie Zheng. She'll now be up against big sister Venus in the women's singles final
Photo: © Getty Images
Meanwhile causing a stir in the junior section of the competition is 14-year-old Brit Laura Robson – who has reached the semi-finals of the girls' singles
Photo: © Getty Images
4 JULY 2008
Wimbledon regular Sir Cliff Richard was among the spectators on Centre Court this week as Serena Williams emerged victorious against Chinese player Jie Zheng in the women's singles semi-finals.
Action was put on hold temporarily when rain stopped play twice during the course of the match. It's a situation Cliff is no stranger to, though, having led players and tennis fans in a sing-a-long of Singing In The Rain when inclement weather held things up in 1967.
Serena will now face big sister Venus in the final of the competition. It's the third time the American siblings have faced off in the women's singles finale, with Serena scooping the trophy in 2002 and 2003. This year, things could go either way, though, as Venus, who won last year's women's singles, is set on hanging onto her Wimbledon crown.
"I'm looking forward to playing Venus in the final. She'll be the toughest opponent I have faced," said Serena ahead of Saturday's match against her 28-year-old sibling.
Meanwhile there's still plenty for British fans to support at the tournament after 14-year-old Laura Robson caused a stir by fighting her way through to the last four in the junior girls' singles competition.
While in the mixed doubles category Andy Murray's elder brother Jamie has his eye on a place in the final, after reaching the semi finals with his South Africa-born partner Liezel Huber.