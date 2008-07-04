Accompanied by a female friend also wearing a straw boater in the Wimbledon colours, the dapper veteran was among fans catching the Centre Court action. Cliff is a familiar face in the stands during the championships each year

Serena celebrates after a comfortable win against Chinese player Jie Zheng. She'll now be up against big sister Venus in the women's singles final

Meanwhile causing a stir in the junior section of the competition is 14-year-old Brit Laura Robson – who has reached the semi-finals of the girls' singles

