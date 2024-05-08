Riley Keough makes rare comment about husband Ben Smith-Petersen and his 'scary' job

Riley Keough's career as an actress has some similarities to that of her husband's, but she admits his is much scarier.

The Daisy Jones & the Six star has been married to Australia-native Ben Smith-Petersen, a professional stunt performer, since 2015, and together they share daughter Tupelo, who they welcomed via surrogacy in late 2022.

The couple met while filming reshoots for Mad Max: Fury Road in Ben's native Australia, in which he worked as a stuntman and she starred as a character named "Capable" opposite Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, and Nicholas Hoult, among others.

Riley, while promoting new true crime series Under the Bridge – starring Oscar-nominee Lily Gladstone – made an appearance on LIVE with Kelly and Mark, and host Kelly Ripa couldn't help but ask her about Ben's "interesting" job.

"That is such a cool job," the All My Children alum marveled, and Riley agreed, replying: "It is cool," though she added: "...And also scary."

Kelly then asked whether Ben had any sort of "specialty" such as jumping off buildings or the like, and Riley revealed "literally that" is exactly what his specialty is. "He literally does like air stuff and water stuff, and he kind of does everything."

"He does fighting [too]," she added, though she did say he doesn't "do cars or motorcycles," noting: "He has his limits."

As for whether she does her own stunts, she said: "I'm sure you know this," referring to Mark Consuelos, who still works as an actor, and explained: "There are things that they call 'stunts' that are not, like jumping off a stair or something… I will do those."

"Anything that's a real stunt I always let the stunt performer [do it]," she added, and Kelly joked: "Let me tell you something, if I was an actor, my stunt man would be in every scene, I'd be like, 'I really can't act this one, can you?'"

"I mean I think there's a lot of people who do that," Riley further noted, and ultimately emphasized: "For me it's like, I appreciate the stunt performer so much that I will let them do their job," and admitted that she probably doesn't "have the ability" to do the stunts anyways.

Still, that's not to say she won't go the extra mile for her roles. Aside from Under the Bridge, Riley also recently released new movie Sasquatch Sunset, starring Jesse Eisenberg, for which both had to undergo "terrible" transformations into Sasquatches, and even go through "Sasquatch Bootcamp."

Her co-star recently shared during an appearance on The View that they would spend close to two hours starting at four in the morning just to get their face make-up done. "You get glue on every single part of your face because the makeup is so amazing, but it has to really kind of fit with every single twitch of your face," he shared, adding: "It was just like glue all over the face, it was like an hour and 45 minutes for like, the face, and then you get on the suit that's like… smaller than your actual body and you're just in this thing for 12 hours."