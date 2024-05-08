Kim Kardashian reacts as North West lands first major gig without parents

Kim Kardashian is a proud mom as North West has landed her first major performance as part of an upcoming Disney+ Lion King event.

The 10-year-old continues to follow in her dad Kanye West's footsteps, as she hits the stage as part of Disney's The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl, taking place on May 24 and 25.

© @kimkardashian Instagram Kim supports North's incredible achievement

While North's special role has yet to be revealed, she's joining a stellar cast including members of the original 1994 film. Jeremy Irons (Scar), Nathan Lane (Timon), Ernie Sabella (Pumba), and Jason Weaver (Young Simba) will join Billy Eichner, who played Timon in the 2019 live-action remake.

Kim was sure to re-share the Good Morning America announcement on her story, commenting beneath "my baby!!!!" to show her pride as a mother. She then reshared the poster for the performance, featuring North's picture at the bottom, to advertise the 30-year anniversary occasion.

© Instagram / @kimkardashian North's photo on Kim's Instagram caused a major divide amongst fans

North was announced alongside Broadway legends Heather Headley and Bradley Gibson, who played Nala and Simba in The Lion King musical, and EGOT star Jennifer Hudson is also featured as a special guest.

This original special will stream at a later date, but it's expected to include performances of the soundtrack including "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" and "Hakuna Matata" with a full orchestra.

North has been making moves musically, as she featured on her father's Vultures record on the track "Talking / Once Again" with Ty Dolla $ign. Back in March, attending the listening party for the controversial rapper's Vultures 2 album, she revealed that she was working on an album.

© Instagram North was decked in designer gear when she went to Lakers game

"It's called Elementary School Dropout", she said, the title clearly indebted to her father's own debut album - the critically acclaimed The College Dropout, which came out 20 years ago.

North made it clear she planned on becoming a rapper when she was interviewed by i-D magazine back in 2023. She said she wants to be: "A basketball player, a rapper, um... Well, when I was seven, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side."

Kim has not kept quiet about her daughter's talents, as she revealed that North is particularly "skilled at special effects makeup", adding: "I love that this is what she is into right now."