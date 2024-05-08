Bill Hudson shares rare details of Kate Hudson's recent reunion with estranged siblings in surprising family update

Bill Hudson is weighing in on Kate Hudson's recent comments that their long estranged relationship as father and daughter is finally "warming up."

The "Talk About Love" singer has been estranged from her father, 74, for several decades; though both she and older brother Oliver Hudson have said he stuck around for a while after his split from their mom Goldie Hawn in 1982, he eventually distanced himself from them, and the two were raised by their mother and her partner, their "Pa" Kurt Russell.

Still, the Hudsons have rarely shied away from commenting on the ups and downs of their relationship with their father – including where it stands – and most recently the How To Lose a Guy In Ten Days actress, 45, revealed while on CBS Sunday Mornings that while she still "doesn't have" a relationship with her dad, "it's warming up."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Goldie Hawn's Growing Brood of Grandchildren

Now, Bill has given his own two cents on how their relationship is changing, in a rare personal interview with Us Weekly.

"Kate put it perfectly. We are warming up [and] letting things take their course," he revealed, adding: "All families have rifts. It's nice that our rift is healing," after years of "ups and downs."

Still, they are taking it slow, and he further shared: "There's no pressure," and emphasized: "We're just letting it be what it will be. Because no one is pushing it, there's no turmoil or issues."

© Getty Bill and Goldie in 1976

Moreover, they're making an effort to not only take it slow, but to try to leave the past in the past as well. "A lot went down, and we aren't revisiting it," Bill said, maintaining: "No one wants to rehash the past. You can't move forward if all you're doing is analyzing the past. We're in the present."

MORE: Kate Hudson shares cozy photo in bed with two kids in glimpse of 45th birthday celebrations

MORE: Goldie Hawn shares must-see throwback photo for special occasion

In addition to Bill's insight into where his relationship stands with his kids with Goldie, 78, he also opened up about their relationship with his other children, mainly Emily, 42, and Zachary, 38, who he shared with his late ex-wife, Cindy Williams; he also shares Lalania, 18, with ex Caroline Graham, plus in his teens, he had a son named Paul, who was put up for adoption.

© Getty Kate, half sibling Wyatt Russell, Kurt, Goldie and Oliver in 2000

"My daughter Emily just had a baby [and] Kate's been great about that," Bill revealed, along with details of their latest reunion: both Emily, who is a songwriter, and Zachary, who also works as a musician, were in attendance at Kate's recent launch party for her upcoming album, Glorious.

MORE: Kate Hudson reveals how daughter Rani is taking after grandma Goldie Hawn with hidden talent

"It's great," Bill ultimately noted of the recent change in their relationship. "I love it. We're all coming back. Everyone has gone through life experiences and all the crap in the public eye and realized that all you have is your family."

© Getty The Russell-Hawn-Hudson family in 2018

Kate had previously revealed during an episode of her and Oliver's podcast Sibling Revelry that she had recently reconnected with her siblings. "I had this moment last year where I was like, 'I don't know why I don't talk to my other siblings,'" she explained, adding: "I have two sisters that I don't speak to for no other reason than our family is separated."

"I don't care what the history is with our parents," she declared, before sharing: "My sister and I and my brother have all just started communicating again… Honestly, I got on the phone with my sister and we just started bawling our eyes out. It was great. [My sister] even said it, 'We start now. We start now.'"