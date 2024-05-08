Louise Redknapp wows with toned abs in figure-hugging Lycra

Louise Redknapp turned heads recently when she wore the most stunning outfit as she modelled a pair of latex trousers and a tuxedo shirt for a night out.

On Wednesday, she rocked a more casual look but still looked as fabulous as ever when she wore a gorgeous workout outfit in a new photo.

The Let's Go Round Again hitmaker posed for a glam pre-pilates selfie in a pair of black leggings and a yellow and white cropped top with black trim that showcased her toned abs to perfection.

The mum-of-three beamed in the snapshot, which she captioned "Pilates ready!" She tied the front of her hair up but left most of her long blonde locks flowing loosely past her shoulders, accessorising with a simple bangle.

The star shared the picture on her Instagram Stories soon after she pulled out all the stops for a fabulous springtime ensemble.

Taking to her Instagram account, the former Eternal singer, 49, was captured dancing away whilst wearing a pair of fabulous figure-hugging jean, which she paired with sky-high heeled black boots. Completing the look, Louise added a stylish leather jacket and a classic black top.

Louise captioned the short clip: "Positive Sunday vibes…always be the best kinda you xxx." The pop star couldn't have looked happier in the video as she strutted her stuff in the street.

She also added the words: "Dance like it's your spotlight. Laugh louder. Love harder. Enjoy every moment. Embrace every beat of this wild, wonderful life," to the positive update.

As for her hair and makeup, Louise wore her honey-blonde tresses down and straight. Her camera-ready makeup look was comprised of warm sunkissed bronzer, fluttery lashes and nude lipstick.

If one thing is for sure it's that Louise is the ultimate fashionista and in an interview with HELLO! in 2022, the star opened up about how she stays so confident when it comes to her wardrobe.

Louise's style secrets

"For me, if I feel that things are fitting me right, if I feel they cling and they're loose in the right areas and the right places, you feel sexy, you feel confident you feel ready to take on whatever room you're walking into and so I think clothes are really important because they play a big part in your confidence.

"It can be as simple as jeans and a T-shirt. I never overcomplicate fashion, I always keep it simple." Despite her red-carpet-ready looks, she also revealed that she only takes 20 minutes to get ready.

"Hair is my thing right there," Louise explained. "Even though I don't do a lot with it. Very natural makeup, but my hair, I always feel like I'm getting a trim or my roots, or my extensions, something is always getting done."

"Again, I do just let it dry naturally nine times out of ten and then just see where it ends up. If it doesn't work, I've always got an elastic band around my arm as well, so I just stick it all back. I don't take long getting ready.

"I can only get ready quicker than any guy. I'm a good I'm 20 minutes and out the door girl."