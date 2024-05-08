Anton Du Beke reveals major career update in sweet video with rarely-seen twins

Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke delighted fans on Wednesday when he took to Instagram alongside his rarely-seen twins George and Henrietta to share some very exciting news "dear to his heart".

In the clip, Anton, 57, could be seen teasing his surprise venture, whilst his six-year-old twins were on hand to share a handful of clues, dipping into a leather briefcase to reveal 'top secret files', a pair of binoculars and a ration book. Take a look in the clip below...

WATCH: Anton Du Beke stars in sweet video with rarely-seen twins George and Henrietta

Towards the end of the video, Anton was shown plucking a navy blue book from his bag, before announcing: "My very first children's book".

In his caption, the former professional dancer continued: "I am thrilled to announce my debut children's book, Code Name Foxtrot, available from 29th August!

© Getty Images Anton shared his exciting news on social media

"It's an exciting adventure, set on the Homefront during WW2, full of great friendships, bravery and - of course - a dash of ballroom dance. With stunning illustrations from @elisapaganelli_illustration."

He finished by adding: "I've also partnered up with the wonderful @Waterstones to give you the chance to win an afternoon tea with me if you pre-order the book! Waterstones have signed copies available too."

Since 2018, Anton has written a handful of historical books, with his sixth book, The Paris Affair, delving into Paris in 1926, and later London in 1941. His latest work nonetheless marks a new milestone seeing as it's first ever children's book - an achievement that didn't go unnoticed by his fans.

© Getty Images The TV star is best known for his role on Strictly Come Dancing

One follower commented: "Congratulations! Is there no end to your talents, you fabulous person!" while another chimed in: "Omg. Congratulations on your first children's book."

Other fans, meanwhile, were taken aback by George and Henrietta's cameo appearances. Stunned by the family resemblance, one penned: "George is your double Anton," while a second sweetly added: "Awww George & Henrietta are so grown up now.. a far cry from exploding nappies!!"

© Instagram The star is a doting father-of-two

Anton on becoming a father at 50

While Anton is relishing his role as a father, it hasn't always been smooth sailing for the professional dancer and his wife Hannah. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, struggled to conceive naturally and went through six rounds of IVF before welcoming twins George and Henriettta shortly after their nuptials.

© Instagram Anton loves reading with his children

"[Hannah is] everything I thought she would be," Anton said on the Parenting Hell podcast as he reflected on their experience. "I thought she'd be an excellent mum, always knew she'd be a great mum but she couldn't have children."

© Shutterstock Anton and Hannah wed in 2017

He continued: "I thought, 'Isn't it funny how nature works in mysterious ways?'. The person I thought would be an incredible mum couldn't have children - that's the sad irony of it all

"But as we had IVF we were able to have them in the end and I'm thrilled for me - because I'd have 100 [kids] by the way, because I love them."