Stars help Uma and Arki celebrate engagement at London party

British musician Sting and his wife Trudie Styler were just two of the famous faces spotted arriving for a garden party celebration at Uma's multi-millionaire fiancé's London home
Photo: © PA
The couple - pictured during Nelson Mandela's birthday celebrations last weekend - announced their engagement last week
Photo: © Getty Images
4 JULY 2008
A week after they announced they are to wed, Hollywood actress Uma Thurman and her businessman love Arpad 'Arki' Busson celebrated their happy news with star pals in London.
Famous guests, including Sting and wife Trudie Styler, Sir Elton John, his partner David Furnish and Elizabeth Hurley were among the A-list guests at the bash, which took place in a marquee at Arki's Kensington home.
The handsome Swiss multi-millionaire had been dating Uma for just over a year when he asked for her hand, presenting her with a an eight-carat diamond surrounded by 20 smaller stones.
When the pair tie the knot - no wedding date has been announced - it will be the Kill Bill actress' third trip down the aisle. Her two-year marriage to British actor Gary Oldman ended in 1992, and she has two children from her six-year marriage to US film star Ethan Hawke. Arki also has two children from a previous long-term relationship with Australian model Elle Macpherson.