Anne and former husband 'remain friends' as divorce is finalised

11 JULY 2008

As details of Anne Robinson's divorce settlement with her former husband of 27 years, journalist John Penrose, emerged this week it seems the pair are still on good-terms. "We remain very good friends and hopefully we will be seeing a lot more of each other," John told a British newspaper.



The Weakest Link presenter credits her ex with propelling her to stardom after he became her manager and masterminded her successful TV career. The pair wed in 1980 after meeting as Fleet Street reporters in the Seventies.



They announced they were to split last October. "Both Anne and John are very sad and upset," reveals a close pal. "There's been plenty of soul-searching and anguish."



According to reports the quiz show star has made a £16 million payout to her former husband. It's understood that while Anne, who's worth an estimated £62 million, will keep her four homes in Kensington, New York, the Hamptons and Gloucestershire, John has been awarded the Cotswolds cottage where he currently lives and an extra investment property portfolio of £4 million.