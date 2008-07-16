Singing Elton John's Are You Ready For Love at the top of his voice, the radio DJ (centre bottom) plunges to Earth on his first skydive
Guiding Chris every step of the way during the knuckle-biting experience were members of the Tigers Parachute Display Team
Self-confessed control freak Chris admitted that relinquishing control to the army parachutists was "really tough". "But I'm jumping with the best of the best, so I'm in good hands," he added
Plummeting through the sky, arms flung wide and a huge grin on his face, Radio 2 DJ Chris Evans was obviously revelling in his very first skydive. The 42-year-old had jumped from a plane 13,000ft above Hampshire's Salisbury Plain as part of a personal mission to "conquer his fear of death"; a project which has dominated his radio show for the past few months.
Leaving wife Natasha Shishmanian on the ground to await his arrival, Chris boarded a plane with the Tigers Parachute Display Team from the Princess of Wales's Royal Regiment. He was strapped to the leader corporal for the 35-second freefall.
"That was amazing!" said the exhilarated star after landing safely. "It felt like it was over in seconds. There's no time to be scared as you are plummeting to the ground. I sang (Elton John's) Are You Ready For Love all the way down! An awesome, awesome experience; can't wait to do it again."