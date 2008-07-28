Having hosted a concert in the grounds of her Bavarian family seat last week, Countess Gloria von Thurn und Taxis was enjoying more music at the weekend as the annual Salzburg Festival got underway

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos to enlarge

Bianca Jagger was among those at the opening of the five-week culture fest, which this year features 43 operas, 68 drama performance and 81 concerts

Photo: © Getty Images