Music lovers including Countess Gloria von Thurn und Taxis, the matriarch of one of Germany's wealthiest families, flocked to Salzburg at the weekend for the Austrian town's annual festival.
The countess, who like many festival-goers wore traditional Austrian costume, hosted a concert in the grounds of her family seat in Bavaria last week. And there was more music on the agenda over the weekend when she attended a performance of Don Giovanni.
Also on hand for the first day of the five-week culture fest, the line-up for which includes 43 operas, 68 drama performance and 81 concerts, was Mick Jagger's former wife Bianca Jagger.
The Salzburg Festival is one of Europe's biggest opera, music and drama festivals - and also one of the priciest, with tickets costing as much as 370 euros for a single show.