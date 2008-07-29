Elizabeth being wooed as star of a life on the farm reality show

TV viewers may be set to see another side of the elegant and immaculately groomed Elizabeth Hurley, as the mum of one has apparently been courted by TV execs eager to see her star in a reality show focused around life on her organic farm in Gloucestershire.



Elizabeth bought a 400-acre farm in the Cotswolds for £3.3 million in 2003, and requested Gloucester Old Spot Pigs and other animals as wedding presents when she wed husband Arun Nayer last year.



"People always imagine me with perfect hair. But that's just not who I am," insists the 43-year-old, who keeps chickens, sheep and pigs on the sprawling estate where she lives with Arun and son Damian. "The first time he saw me in the country, my husband found me in wellies, covered in mud!" she laughs.



She's also planning a range of low-fat organic food and a cook book, but it's the thought of a range of her own pre-packaged meals which gets her really excited. "Fabulous versions that are delicious, healthy, not too expensive and very low in fat."



