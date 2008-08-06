TV's Mr Nasty earns £26 million a year from American Idol, which makes him the highest-paid man on US TV. The star judge is now turning his attention to dating shows, having reportedly invested in Blind Date

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos to enlarge

If Simon does launch a revamped version of the dating show, original host Cilla won't be playing Cupid. She'll be fronting a new matchmaking programme entitled Loveland

Photo: © Getty Images