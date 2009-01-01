The TV presenter and Sushi the Shitsu feature in animal charity PDSA's calendar, which will raise funds to provide veterinary care for pets whose owners cannot afford it
Photo: © The 2009 PDSA Pet Pawtraits Calendar
Click on photos for gallery
Coronation Street star Kym Ryder also features, with long-haired Chihuahua Charlie. "He's such a big part of our family," she says
Photo: © The 2009 PDSA Pet Pawtraits Calendar
22 AUGUST 2008
Posing with her Shitsu dog cuddled on her lap, TV presenter and model Melinda Messenger took part in a photoshoot with a difference recently. The pretty blonde is just one of many British celebrities who have sat for pictures with their adored pets for an animal charity calendar.
Says Melinda of her pooch: "Sushi is a valuable part of the family and I cannot imagine life without her."
Other stars who have contributed to the 'Pet Pawtraits' 2009 year planner for PDSA include Corrie's Kym Ryder and her long-haired Chihuahua Charlie, comedian Johnny Vegas and his miniature dachshund Frank, and GMTV star Jenni Falconer and pug-beagle cross Alfie. Feline friends are also featured, including singer Sandi Thom's black-and-white cat Toots.
Sales from the calendar will go towards helping to provide free veterinary care for pets whose owners may not be able to afford to pay. It's on sale in PDSA shops across Britain and available from the organisation's website.